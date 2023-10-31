Nigeria, US deepen aviation pact as minister woos investors

Nigeria and the United States of America have begun moves to deepen the ‘Open Skies’ agreement both nations enjoy as US-based carriers, United Airlines, may begin the Houston-Lagos route. The carrier quit the service in 2016 when foreign exchange compelled it to stop flight services to Lagos from Houston. The carrier resumed operations to Lagos not from Houston but from Washington. Restoration of the HoustonLagos flight could see the carrier operate to Lagos from two points in America, which is permitted under the ‘Open Skies’ agreement While United Airlines and Delta Air have become a permanent feature in Lagos and Abuja airports, no Nigerian airline for now operates to the United States. The last Nigerian airline to operate to New York was Arik Air, which operated the route for about two years before it withdrew services in 2016 due to poor management and huge debts running into several millions of dollars. United Nigeria Airlines and Air Peace have already been designated on both Houston and Washington routes but are still waiting for clearance from the US aviation authorities. During President Bill Clinton’s August 26-27, 2000 visit to Nigeria, Secretary of Transportation, Rodney E. Slater, and Nigerian Minister of Aviation, Kema Chikwe, signed an Open Skies air transport agreement to facilitate new services in the U.S.-Nigeria aviation market. The agreement provided for immediate liberalisation of allcargo services, and substantial new opportunities for passenger and charter services phased in over 5 ½ years. Upon entry into force, the new agreement replaced the 1978 U.S.-Nigeria aviation agreement. The text was negotiated in Abuja August 7-10, 2000 by delegations led by Special Negotiator, Thomas J. White, of the Department of State and Permanent Secretary, S. B. Ajulo, of the Federal Ministry of Aviation. Meanwhile, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, is ramping up efforts to attract investors for Nigeria’s aviation industry.

The minister, who is on a working visit to the United States, said talks were at an advanced stage between Nigeria and United over the resumption of direct flights from Huston. Keyamo disclosed this in Houston, Texas, last week on his ongoing quest to solicit investors for the Aviation industry. He was guest of honour at the Fidelity International Trade & Creative Connect that was held at the George R. Brown Convention Center, 1001 Avenida de las America, Houston, Texas where he met with the Mayor of Houston, Texas, Sylvester Turner, and his team members. According to a statement by the Minister’s Special Assistant, Media and Communications, Tunde Moshood, Keyamo also discussed issues of bilateral relationship regarding the resumption of direct flights from the US to Nigeria.

He said: “I spoke with the Mayor of Houston Texas, and his team to advance talks regarding the resumption of direct flights from Houston to Nigeria.” Another interesting diplomatic consideration the two envoys looked at is the opening of a Nigerian consulate in Houston. The visit also saw the Minister touring the fast-developing Aerospace of the city of Ellington. He stated: “During my visit to Houston, I also took time to visit the fast-developing Aerospace of the city in Ellington. I met Mr. Arturo Machuca, Director of Ellington Airport and Houston Spaceport, and his team who did a detailed presentation to us and conducted us round the Aerospace. We were well guided on the development of our own Aerospace.” The Mayor, Turner, visited Nigeria sometime early this year to initiate discussions on the possibility of having the mutually beneficial diplomatic relationship of the United Airlines flights resumption and the opening of the Nigerian Consulate in Houston.