Nigeria, US Celebrate 20 Years Of Military Health Partnership

Nigeria and the United States yesterday commemorated the collaboration between the Nigerian Ministry of Defence Health Implementation Programme (NMODHIP) and the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR).

Among the personalities at the ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the WRAIR–NMODHIP partnership in Abuja was the Minister of State for Defence Bello Mattawale; the US Ambassador to Nigeria Richard Mills; Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff Gen Christopher Musa; Major General Paula C. Lodi, Commanding General of the US Army Medical Research and Development Command; Brigadier General IB Solebo, Director General of NMODHIP; and Colonel Brianna Perata, Commander of WRAIR.

Matawalle hailed the enduring partnership and the successes it has achieved in its two decades of existence; especially the lifesaving services provided by the partnership.

He emphasized that the contributions are significant pillars to Nigeria’s defence health and national security. He closed by thanking the US government for its role in the partnership and pledged continued support from the Nigerian government.

These efforts culminated in 2024 with the commissioning of a state-of -theart TB Modular laboratory located in the defence reference laboratory in Abuja, boosting Nigeria’s diagnostic capacity and advancing regional bio safety standards.