Nigeria Urgently Needs True People’s Constitution – Nwachukwu

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Major-General Ike Nwachukwu (Retd), has reiterated the call for a new constitution that reflects the true aspirations of Nigerians.

Speaking at the 24th edition of the Mike Okonkwo Annual Lecture in Lagos, Nwachukwu said the 1999 Constitution, despite numerous amendments, remains inadequate and hinders national growth and development.

“The nation requires a genuinely negotiated constitution, one that represents the aspirations of our diverse ethnic nationalities, just as our founding fathers envisaged at independence,” he said. Nwachukwu also stressed the need for genuine federalism, where states have autonomy over their resources to foster innovation, stimulate economic activities, and reduce dependence on the central government.

He argued that every Nigerian state is viable, endowed with human and natural resources, and should be empowered to develop independently, thereby bridging regional disparities. “Allowing states to utilize their resources fully will enable Nigeria to prosper in diversity and unity,” he added.

Former Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), addressing corruption, warned political, religious, and business leaders against indulging in graft. He lamented that the true gospel is seldom preached in Nigeria, leading to a society where corruption has become normalized. “Whether to win elections, contracts, or court cases, bribery has become a rule, and lower levels of society emulate the elite,” he said.

Dr. Mike Okonkwo, Presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM) and celebrant of the lecture, cautioned against tribal sentiments, discrimination, and limiting Nigerians from achieving their aspirations. He called for a Nigeria where national wealth is judiciously used for the overall wellbeing of the people.

The lecture, themed “The Nigerian of Our Dream: Today’s Reality and a Responsible Pathfinder,” also featured the presentation of prizes to winners of the Mike Okonkwo Annual Essay Competition for Secondary Schools in Nigeria, marking Bishop Okonkwo’s 80th birthday.