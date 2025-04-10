Nigeria Urged To Prioritise AI Training To Harness $4.8trn Market

Share

Stakeholders in the technology and economic sectors are calling on the Nigerian government to prioritise artificial intelligence (AI) training and development to position the country for a share of the global AI market, projected to be worth $4.8 trillion.

At a recent tech summit in Lagos, experts emphasised that Nigeria must invest in AI education, infrastructure, and policy frameworks to avoid being left behind in the rapidly evolving digital economy.

A recent report by United Nations Trade and Development, (UNCTAD) projected that AI could contribute up to $4.8 trillion to the global economy by 2033, with emerging markets like Nigeria poised to benefit significantly if proactive measures are taken.

According to the report, the growth, which is about the size of Germany’s economy, could lead to loss of jobs worldwide.

The report noted that while AI is transforming economies and creating vast opportunities, the technology also risked deepening existing inequalities.

In particular, the report cautioned that AI could impact 40 per cent of jobs worldwide, offering productivity gains but also raising concerns about automation and job displacement.

While previous waves of technology mainly impacted blue-collar jobs, UNCTAD highlighted that knowledgeintensive sectors would be left most exposed by AI.

This means advanced economies will surely be hardest hit. It added that though, these economies were better positioned to harness the benefits of AI than developing economies.

“The benefits of AI-driven automation often favour capital over labour, which could widen inequality and reduce the competitive advantage of low-cost labour in developing economies,” UNCTAD said.

The agency Chief, Rebeca Grynspan, underlined the importance of ensuring people are at the centre of AI development, urging stronger international cooperation to shift the focus from technology to people, enabling countries to co-create a global artificial intelligence framework.

“History has shown that while technological progress drives economic growth, it does not on its own ensure equitable income distribution or promote inclusive human development,” Grynspan said in the report.

The report further revealed that in 2023, leading technologies such as internet, block chain, 5G, 3D printing, and AI, represented about $2.5 trillion market, with the figure expected to increase to $16.4 trillion in the next decade.

It however stated that by 2033, AI will be the leading technology in this sector, with an expected value of $4.8 trillion. “Countries should act now by investing in digital infrastructure, building capabilities, and strengthening AI governance.

They could harness the AI potential for sustainable development. “AI is not just about replacing jobs. The technology could also create new industries and empower workers.

Investing in re-skilling, up skilling, and workforce adaptation is essential to ensure AI enhances employment opportunities rather than eliminating them, ” the report stated.

Industry experts advocated for AI and machine learning to be incorporated into school curricula at all levels to build a skilled workforce, while emphasising on collaboration between the government, tech firms, and academic institutions to fund AI research and innovation hubs.

They also made case for development of policies to guide ethical AI use while fostering innovation and attracting foreign investment. An economist at the University of Ibadan, Dr. Adeola Adenikinju, stated: “Nigeria has a young, techsavvy population that can drive AI adoption.

However, without strategic investments in training and infrastructure, we risk missing out on this multi-trillion-dollar op portunity.”

The Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, acknowledged the need for urgent action, hinting at upcoming initiatives to boost AI literacy and startup support.

As global competition for AI dominance intensifies, Nigeria’s ability to harness this technology could determine its economic trajectory in the coming decades.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

