Nigeria Urged To Look Inwards For $17.7bn Annual Climate Change Need

Director of Governance and Sustainability at Sahara Group, Ejiro Gray, has said that relevant stakeholders in Nigeria need to look inward to raise the $17.7 billion annually needed to address climate change impacts in the country.

In an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend, she cautioned against the expectation of loans or foreign aid for the nation’s climate change funding.

According to the country’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) target, Nigeria needs approximately $17.7 billion annually to address climate change.

Reports posit that the country currently receives only about $704 million, which is roughly 4% of the required amount, indicating a funding gap of funding gap of $16.996 billion.

It is debilitating to note that this significant funding gap poses a major challenge in implementing climate adaptation and mitigation strategies.

However, additionally, another report suggests that Nigeria’s climate finance gap could be as high as $27.2 billion annually, highlight ing the need for increased domestic funding and international support to address the country’s climate-related challenges.

Ejiro decried that historically, a lot of African nations had relied on aid and funding from the United States and Europe to drive climate resilience projects.

She said: “But the reality is, we can see the tone that the Western world is sending to us now. Aid is not going to be for – ever. You guys need to learn how to be self-sufficient. We need to look at regional collaboration.

We need to look at what resources we have that we can leverage. Which is why we cannot go with the narrative of, oh, don’t use your gas, just focus on renewables. “We have these resources.

How can we use them to build inancial capacity and economic empowerment in order to drive the resilience that we need and also to advocate against climate change?

So, our gas, for instance, how do we use it responsibly in a way that we’re able to generate the funds we need to build that resilience? The private sector, do they have any interest in this required funding? And how do we make them be confident?

I think it’s inevitable that the private sector will have some input to this funding. Because, for instance, in terms of gas development, resource development, you need the private sector for it.

“The government cannot do it alone. So, you need private sector investment because that’s also what drives the economy. So, private sector participation. The government is creating an enabling environment. We talked about de-risking the sector. We talked about the bankability of projects.