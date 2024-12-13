Nigeria Unveils Squad For Fencing World Cup

Share

The Nigeria Fencing Federation has announced a sevenman squad for the 2024 Men’s Junior Epee Fencing World Cup, scheduled for December 14-15 at Charterhouse Lagos.

Leading the squad is former African cadet and national junior champion, Wisdom Okanlawon. The 17-year-old brings valuable experience from the 2022 African Championships, where he excelled for Nigeria.

Joining him is 15-year-old Kiibaati Opasanya, the national school vice-champion, who will make his international debut at this tournament.

The squad also includes Oluwashemilore Fashola (17), Mustapha Fuad (16), Olumuyiwa Ige (17), Bade Martins (17), and Ramadan Sumon (15).

This talented group of young fencers is poised to represent Nigeria with pride and determination on the international stage under the guidance of coach Ibrahim Alogba, who expressed optimism about the athletes’ potential.

A delighted Fashola, participating in his first international tournament, said, “I can’t wait to compete against the best in the world.

This is an opportunity for us to improve our world ranking and perform well. I must thank the federation for allowing me to compete in this event, and I am looking forward to the tournament.”

Meanwhile, some participating athletes and teams have started arriving on Thursday, December 12, ahead of the kickoff yesterday.

The Commonwealth Fencing Federation (CFF), led by its Technical Committee Chairman, Peter Smith, is in Lagos to monitor the success of the twoday tournament as part of the prerequisites to award the 2026 Commonwealth Championships to Nigeria.

Referees from South Africa and Senegal have also arrived in Lagos in readiness for the first Fencing World Cup in Sub-Saharan Africa.

An official of the International Fencing Federation (FIE), Zied Feriani, who is the President of the FIE Rules Commission, has also touched down in Lagos to supervise the tournament.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"