Nigeria Unveils First Gas Trading Licence, Clearing House

In a significant step to transform the nation’s natural gas sector, the Federal Government has launched Nigeria’s first Gas Trading Licence and Clearing House & Settlement Authorisation, aimed at promoting transparency, competitiveness, and long-term investment in the industry.

Stakeholders at the event hailed the dual launch as a defining moment for the gas sector, signalling stronger governance, deeper market reforms, and renewed investor confidence.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony in Abuja on Thursday, Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, described the initiative as “the dawn of a new era” for Nigeria’s gas industry, fully aligned with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“This milestone signifies the dawn of a new era where our gas industry will operate with a transparent, competitive, and investment-ready market,” Ekpo said. “If the underlying market where the gas flows is not efficient, reliable, and well-regulated, it will be impossible to realise the ultimate potential of this resource.”

The minister commended the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) for spearheading the reform, including its partnership with JEX Markets Limited to develop Nigeria’s first online platform for gas trading and exchange.

According to Ekpo, the Gas Trading Licence provides a robust governance framework that will enhance trust, standardise reporting, secure payments, and expand access to credible market participants.

“We are paving the way for a new regulated market where reliable traders can operate confidently, businesses can plan strategically, and investors can commit capital,” he added.

He identified access, dependability, and affordability as immediate benefits of the new framework, noting that it would reduce risks, lower entry barriers, and support industrial growth in line with the government’s Decade of Gas objectives.

“With transparency, competitiveness, and security now firmly in place, we are opening a new chapter in Nigeria’s energy history, one that will unlock the full potential of gas for the nation,” Ekpo said.

Delivering the keynote address, Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Dr. Emomotimi Agama, described the launch as a structural shift from gas being treated merely as a physical commodity to becoming a fully tradable financial asset.

“Today, we are not merely issuing permits; we are igniting a transformative chapter in Nigeria’s economic story,” Agama said. “This recognised trading platform will generate a credible, market-driven Nigeria Gas Price Index, eliminate opacity, foster fair pricing, and build confidence among producers, transporters, and consumers.”

Agama emphasised that the Clearing House & Settlement Authorisation issued simultaneously is “arguably the most critical component” of the new ecosystem. “It guarantees settlement, manages risk, and provides irrevocable finality for every transaction. We are building not just a market, but a credible and resilient market infrastructure.”

He urged producers, off-takers, banks, and asset managers to embrace the system and develop new products linked to gas trading, noting that the initiative positions Nigeria as a regional hub for gas trading.

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, highlighted that the licensing framework would thrive only within a secure operating environment, a goal where the Federal Government has made “measurable gains” over the past two years.

Represented by Special Adviser on Oil and Gas, Goodluck Ebelo, Ribadu noted that major pipeline breaches have declined, illegal refining networks dismantled, and notorious oil theft syndicates arrested and prosecuted.

“Crude oil production is rising, shut-in volumes are being restored, and gas transmission now faces fewer disruptions,” he added.

Ribadu pledged that the NSA’s office would continue to protect new and existing gas corridors through intelligence-driven operations, technology-enabled surveillance, and strengthened community partnerships.

“Nigeria’s gas future is secure, and we will continue to defend it with every necessary resource,” he concluded.