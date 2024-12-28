Nigeria unveils D30 Data Platform to unlock potential of cultural tourism, creative industry

Share

The Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy (FMACTCE) has unveilled the D30 Data Platform, a pioneering initiative designed to transform Nigeria’s cultural, creative, and tourism sectors. This avant-garde open-source data repository, which will be the most comprehensive in Africa, promises unparalleled transparency and economic stimulation, setting a new benchmark for investment and innovation.

This historic initiative is in alignment with Minister of FMACTCE, Hannatu Musawa’s ambitious Nigeria Destination 2030 goal of generating over two million jobs in these sectors as the D30 Platform mirrors exemplary data-driven models like Nigeria’s EFInA and South Africa’s REIPPPP.

EFInA revolutionised Nigeria’s financial landscape by providing vital data that catalysed the rise of mobile money and digital payment systems, establishing Nigeria as a fintech powerhouse. Similarly, REIPPPP attracted over $16 billion in renewable energy investments in South Africa, proving how transparent data can drive market transformation and growth.

Musawa stressed the potential impact of the initiative as she noted, “Launching the D30 Platform is pivotal in unlocking our creative and tourism sectors’ vast potential. With funding fully secured for phase 1, we’re building a transparent, dynamic data ecosystem to spark innovation, attract investment, and shape policies that bolster Nigeria’s presence in the global creative economy.”

Benefiting entrepreneurs, investors, and policymakers alike, the platform will empower stakeholders with real-time data to uncover lucrative opportunities, enhance infrastructure, and foster strategic collaborations essential for job creation and economic growth.

With data collection underway and a launch set for 2025, the platform’s development will involve collaborative efforts with the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) as well as key CCI and tourism sector players.

FMACTCE invites stakeholders to contribute their insights, ensuring the platform’s data integrity and relevance in revolutionising Nigeria’s creative landscape.

