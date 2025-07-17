Nigeria Union Japan Elects Egbogota As New President

Tokyo-based businessman, Chief Stanley Emeka Egbogota, has been elected the new President of the Nigeria Union in Japan.

Egbogota succeeded the outgoing president, Chief Kennedy Nnaji, following his swearing-in ceremony held immediately after the union’s biennial convention in Tokyo on Thursday.

Egbogota emerged through a unanimous vote by members of the organization during the convention held in the Japanese capital.

In a symbolic handover, Nnaji congratulated his successor and urged him to build on the achievements of past leaders.

In his remarks, Egbogota praised Nnaji for his exemplary leadership and integrity, which he said elevated the profile of the union. He also called for the cooperation of the new executive committee and all members to ensure a successful tenure.