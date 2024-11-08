Nigeria Undergoing Major Reset After Subsidy Removal — Soludo

Share

Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo yesterday said “Nigeria is undergoing a fundamental and disruptive reset”, saying better days after ending, “the debilitating scam called fuel subsidy as well as the forex and electricity subsidies”.

He said this in Abuja at the Veritas University Abuja convocation lecture. The former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor said: As we muddle through the shocks occasioned by the needed disruptive changes, we must sit and craft a pragmatic new deal for Nigeria, plus an emergency national infrastructure plan akin to the US Marshall Plan for Europe after the Second World War.

“Some elements of the new deal such as the minimum wage legislation, draft tax reform bill, planned cash transfers, etc as well as the audacious Lagos-Calabar coastal highway and Lagos-Sokoto highway are positive signs.

“This moment calls for historic coordination between the federal and state governments to agree on the critical elements of the augmented New Deal and Marshall Plan as well as their implementation to deliver outcomes within the shortest possible time.”

