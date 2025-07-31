Nigeria Under Evil Spell Amid Worsening Economic Crisis- Pastor Enenche

Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr. Paul Enenche, has decried the worsening economic situation in Nigeria, describing it as a result of an “evil spell” and a “blanket of sorcery and darkness” afflicting the nation.

In a strongly worded post on his official X account on Thursday, Pastor Enenche lamented the deepening hardship faced by millions of Nigerians, asserting that many are enduring unbearable conditions in silence while the nation’s leaders remain indifferent.

“There’s a blanket of sorcery and darkness over this nation; an evil spell making people tolerate what should provoke outrage,” he wrote.

The popular cleric said the economic crisis has taken a spiritual and psychological toll on both citizens and religious leaders.

According to him, increasing numbers of congregants now approach their pastors not for prayers or spiritual guidance but to seek help for rent, school fees, medical bills, and daily survival.

“People are suffering. Pastors are drained. Members now queue after service not for prayer, but for help,” he lamented.

Pastor Enenche also accused the political class of gross insensitivity, saying their actions suggest a dangerous disconnect from the realities on the ground.

“Yet, the leaders act as though nothing is wrong. This is not normal. It is witchcraft. A spell of patience in captivity. A demonic tolerance of suffering.”

Calling for divine intervention, the Dunamis founder declared that the “evil spell” over Nigeria must be broken and those responsible for the nation’s suffering must face judgment.

“Let every evil spell over this land be broken! Let those misruling with arrogance and mocking the people’s pain face divine judgment. They shall not see the celebration of their wickedness.”