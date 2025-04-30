Nigeria, UK Sign MoU To Combat Cybercrimes, Improve Criminal Justice System

Share

Nigeria yesterday signed a multilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United Kingdom to combat the menace of cybercrimes in the two countries.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), also launched the Joint Case Team on Cybercrime (JCTC), in response to the need for a coordinated and robust approach to fighting cybercrimes as contemplated in the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015, as amended.

Fagbemi who signed the agreement, said the initiative was a transformative stride by the government to put an end to cybercrimes in the country.

He said: “The Joint Case Team on Cybercrimes was birthed in response to the need for a coordinated and robust approach to fighting cybercrimes as contemplated in the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015, as amended.”

According to Fagbemi, this is an initiative that marks a bold and transformative stride in Nigeria’s criminal justice system. He added: “Today is not merely the kick-start of a project, it is the birth of a vision, a vision built on a collaborative approach to combatting the menace of cybercrime.

” A vision that finds its foundation in the principles of synergy, coordination, and mutual respect among institutions committed to justice.”

The minister said although cybercrime was complex and constantly evolving and even though there was a national legal framework for combatting it, it was important to note that laws alone did not win battles.

“It is the people who interpret, enforce, and apply these laws that must be equipped, united, and empowered to act—swiftly, cohesively, and effectively.”

He also said that an effective criminal justice response required seamless cooperation between relevant actors, that is the investigators and prosecutors.

“International cooperation as a tool can only be effective if at national levels, there is collaboration which is constantly being strengthened and cybercriminals may exploit lack of coordination.”

For the part of the British Government, the Minister of State, Mr David Hanson said that his government was pleased to support and help Nigeria combat cybercrime.

