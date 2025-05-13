Nigeria-UK Relations Gets A Boost At N-ba 56th AGM

Share

The leadership and members of the Nigeria-Britain Association have restated the committment of the Association to bolstering relations between the two countries.

This was part of the outcomes of the 56th Annual General Meeting held in Lagos last week. The Annual General Meeting brought together members from both Nigeria and the UK to review the Association’s achievements and outline plans for the coming year.

The President, Mr. Sola Oyetayo, highlighted milestones achieved in the past year, including the successful execution of flagship events such as the Independence Day celebration held in London, the Presidential Cocktail, the Akintola Williams Youth Debate Competition, and the Annual Lecture Series.

He expressed gratitude for the legacy left by the late patron, Mr. Akintola Williams CBE, acknowledging his profound impact on the Association’s growth and reputation.

He equally highlighted the investiture of Chief Emeka Anyaoku GCON, GCVO a renowned diplomat and former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth and Dr. Richard Montgomery the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, as Patron and Vice Patron respectively.

Share