Nigeria, UK, Others Launch £1.9m To Boost Tech, Innovation Ecosystems

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) has partnered with Nigeria’s Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology (FMIST) and Ghana’s Ministry of Environment, Science and Technology (MEST) to launch Sankore, a £1.9 million initiative designed to strengthen science, technology, and innovation (ST&I) in West Africa.

The initiative, which falls under the UK-Africa Technology and Innovation Partnerships (ATIP), is aimed at deepening collaboration between the UK, Nigeria, and Ghana while supporting key agreements such as the UK-Ghana ST&I Strategy (2023-2027) and the UK-Nigeria Strategic Partnership signed in November 2024.

According to a statement by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office in Lagos, on Monday, Sankore will work closely with stake holders in Nigeria and Ghana to drive innovation-led economic growth.

One of its primary objectives is to support the operationalization of Ghana’s National Research Fund (GNRF) and Nigeria’s National Research Fund (NRF), both of which serve as critical financial mechanisms for advancing research and technological development.

Additionally, the initiative will help Nigeria establish its National Research and Innovation Council (NRIC), an institution expected to shape national research priorities, strengthen policies, and enhance Nigeria’s innovation landscape. A major aspect of Sankore’s focus is the commercialisation of research-driven solutions, particularly in key sectors such as agriculture and energy.

