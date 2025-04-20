Nigeria, UK Deepen Ties To Boost Gas Sector Regulatory Framework

Share

The Federal Government has taken a significant step toward strengthening Nigeria’s gas sector regulatory framework through a strategic partnership with the United Kingdom’s Office of Gas and Electricity Markets (Ofgem).

The partnership was formalized during a high-level meeting in London between the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, officials from Ofgem, and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

A statement issued on Sunday by Ekpo’s spokesman, Louis Ibah, stated that the collaboration aims to enhance regulatory innovation and capacity development in Nigeria’s gas sector.

The focus includes domestic utilization, regional energy integration, gas-to-power projects, and the expansion of infrastructure through targeted investment and innovation—particularly in pipelines and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) networks.

The Federal Government also seeks to draw insights from Ofgem’s practices in promoting investor confidence and consumer protection.

During the meeting, Ekpo emphasized the importance of strong collaboration between Nigerian and UK-based firms to boost investment in gas development.

He noted that such partnerships could attract investments to bolster Nigeria’s gas infrastructure.

The minister also highlighted the need to develop regulatory frameworks that support the integration of renewable gases, such as hydrogen, into Nigeria’s energy mix.

“By fostering partnerships between Nigerian entities and UK-based firms, we can attract investments that will strengthen our gas infrastructure, ensuring efficient delivery and utilization,” Ekpo said.

“Nigeria is committed to reducing methane emissions and promoting decarbonization in our upstream operations,” he added, seeking Ofgem’s experience in emissions management.

“Let us continue to forge pathways that lead to a more prosperous and energy-secure future.”

Ibah further quoted the Authority Chief Executive of NMDPRA, Farouk Ahmed, as commending the engagement and describing it as a timely intervention in Nigeria’s regulatory development.

“With Osprey Investments bridging the gap, we are tapping into global expertise to build a resilient, transparent, and investor-friendly midstream framework,” Ahmed stated.

Both the Ministry and NMDPRA reaffirmed their commitment to sustained collaboration with Ofgem to drive reforms that align Nigeria’s gas sector with global sustainability and economic goals.

Share