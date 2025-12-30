Nigeria, Uganda, Senegal, Others Clash On SuperSport

Football fans across Nigeria and Africa are set for another round of high-quality action as Nigeria, Uganda, Senegal and other top African teams clash live on SuperSport in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

As the group stage enters its decisive phase, SuperSport continues to beam all the key matches to viewers, bringing the drama, tension and excitement of Africa’s biggest football competition straight into homes across the continent.

Nigeria have already stamped their authority on the tournament after securing qualification to the Round of 16. The Super Eagles’ dramatic 3–2 victory over Tunisia confirmed their place among the early qualifiers and kept Nigerian fans glued to their screens.

Egypt and Algeria have also booked their spots in the knockout round, showing consistency and discipline in their group matches.

However, several other teams are still battling hard to stay alive in the competition. Senegal, one of the tournament favourites, were forced to settle for a draw against DR Congo, while defending champions Côte d’Ivoire shared points with Cameroon in a tense encounter.

These results have kept many groups wide open, increasing the pressure and stakes in every match shown on SuperSport.