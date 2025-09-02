Nigeria, UAE, Discuss Further Collaboration In Gas

Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Minister of Energy, Hydrocarbons, Infrastructure and Power, Suhail Al Mazrouei have met in Dubai as part of efforts in strengthening energy ties through a bilateral meeting between both countries.

According to a statement by Ekpo’s media aide: Louis Ibah, it was acknowledged at the meeting acknowledged the long-standing partnership between Nigeria and the UAE through the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), with aligned priorities on market stability, investment certainty, and just energy transitions.

According to the statement, both ministers explored opportunities for joint cooperation in liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading and cargo swaps, as well as midstream development, including pipelines, LPG/CNG infrastructure, and processing hubs.

It stated that the discussions also emphasized the importance of decarbonization partnerships, with a focus on carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS), blue hydrogen production, and methane management. According to the statement, these initiatives aim to reduce carbon emissions and promote sustainable energy practices.