Nigeria–U.S. Security Alliance Focused On Counter-Terrorism, Respects National Sovereignty – Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said that Nigeria’s security cooperation with the United States is strictly a military partnership aimed at combating terrorism and safeguarding citizens, while fully respecting the country’s sovereignty.

“Our security alliance with the government of the United States of America is focused on the fight against terrorism and the protection of vulnerable groups and communities. It is a strategic military cooperation that nonetheless respects our sovereignty and is operationally led by our national troops,” the president said.

Tinubu stated this while speaking at the 4th International Conference of the Centre for Islamic Civilization and Interfaith Dialogue of Bayero University, Kano (BUK), held in honour of the late Sheikh Abubakar Mahmud Gumi. He was represented at the event by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris.

The president stressed that the collaboration was designed solely to enhance national security and ensure the safety of Nigerians, adding that military action alone could not guarantee lasting peace.

“Nevertheless, despite all we do militarily as a nation, the path to lasting peace and unity lies in our resolve to respect one another, cherish our religious and socio-cultural diversity, and coexist amicably,” he said.

Tinubu noted that the conference aligned with the ideals of the late Sheikh Gumi, whom he described as a symbol of patience, justice and fairness, and a strong advocate of national unity and peaceful coexistence.

“Our national security is tied to our unity, our togetherness and our respect for religious diversity. We must forge a united front against those who challenge our national cohesion,” the president said, warning against the divisive agenda of bandits and terrorists.

He disclosed that his administration had intensified efforts to secure the country through intelligence-led operations and security reforms, including the deployment of over 7,000 trained forest guards to deny criminals sanctuary in forest corridors across the country.

“Following my declaration of a national security emergency in November 2025, we have expanded and reinforced security in states badly affected by banditry and terrorism,” Tinubu said, adding that the government was also working towards entrenching community policing through the establishment of state police, pending constitutional amendments by the National Assembly.

Reflecting on the life and legacy of Sheikh Abubakar Mahmud Gumi, Tinubu described him as a towering Islamic scholar whose influence extended beyond religion into national politics and unity-building.

“He was a teacher, a khadi, a reformer, a leader, an adviser and a prodigious writer who earned global recognition for his translation of the Holy Qur’an into Hausa,” the president said, noting that the cleric’s receipt of the 1987 King Faisal Award for Service to Islam affirmed his international stature.

Tinubu urged Nigerians to draw lessons from Sheikh Gumi’s legacy by promoting trust, tolerance and peaceful coexistence, particularly in the face of attempts to misrepresent Nigeria as a country that undermines religious freedom.

“As we reflect on the legacies of Sheikh Gumi, it behoves us to strengthen our resolve for a more united country by deepening trust and coexistence in line with his teachings,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, the Chairman of Jama’atu Izalatul Bid’ah Wa Iqamatus Sunnah (JIBWIS), Sheikh Bala Lau, called on Nigerians to embrace religious tolerance, mutual respect and the spirit of togetherness for national progress.