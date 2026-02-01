Nigeria, U.s. Reignite $13bn Trade Corridor, Bet On Private Sector To Drive Growth

Nigeria and the United States have moved to deepen their economic partnership, signalling renewed momentum in bilateral trade and investment under the U.S.– Nigeria Commercial and Investment Partnership (CIP), a five-year framework anchored on private sector led growth.

The push was reinforced in Lagos at the latest CIP Ministerial, co-chaired by U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary for the U.S. Commercial Service at the Department of Commerce, Bradley McKinney, and Nigeria’s Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole.

The meeting marked another high-level engagement aimed at expanding two-way trade, unlocking investment and strengthening business ties between Africa’s largest economy and the world’s biggest. At the ministerial, both governments convened an interagency delegation of trade finance, promotion and project development experts to assess priority reforms proposed by the CIP’s three Working Groups Agriculture, Digital Economy and Infrastructure.

The groups, made up of U.S. and Nigerian private sector leaders, have been tasked with identifying practical reforms to improve the business climate and dismantle barriers to trade and investment. “This ministerial meeting underscores significant advancements in the vital U.S.–Nigeria commercial and investment partnership,” McKinney said.

“Over the past six months, the Agriculture, Digital Economy and Infrastructure Working Groups have engaged across government and industry to develop thoughtful, practical proposals to unlock trade and deepen the bilateral commercial relationship between the United States and Nigeria.”

Oduwole described the engagement as evidence of the strong and growing relationship between both countries, noting the importance of the high-level U.S. delegation’s visit from Washington.

She encouraged American companies to invest in the CIP’s priority sectors and leverage Nigeria as a gateway to the wider African market. “A central priority for us is to accelerate non-oil export diversification and ensure that more Nigerian businesses can access U.S. markets in a way that is competitive, sustainable and inclusive,” the minister said.

She added that since the launch of the CIP Working Groups in June 2025, her ministry has sustained momentum on business-climate reforms, strengthened competitiveness and advanced alignment in investment, industrial and trade policies.

These efforts, she said, are laying the foundation for a more predictable and investible economy capable of delivering tangible outcomes from the partnership. The ministerial attracted senior U.S. officials, including U.S.

Mission Chargé d’Affaires Keith Heffern, U.S. Department of Agriculture Associate Administrator for the Foreign Agricultural Service Jason Hafemeister, and U.S. Trade and Development Agency Regional Director for sub-Saharan Africa Heather Lanigan.

Nigerian participation included Ambassador Nura Rimi, Permanent Secretary at the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, and Gertrude Orji, Director of Investment at the ministry.

Under the CIP, both countries will continue consultations across a broad range of trade and investment issues, explore opportunities to expand trade in goods and services, and encourage stronger investment flows to support growth, prosperity and job creation on both sides of the Atlantic.

Nigeria, officials noted, stands to benefit from deeper engagement with U.S. firms known for world-class quality, efficiency and competitiveness—while American businesses gain access to one of Africa’s largest and fastest-growing markets.

Nigeria is currently the United States’ second-largest trading partner in Africa, with two-way trade in goods and services valued at nearly $13 billion in 2024. The U.S. also remains a major source of foreign capital, with U.S. foreign direct investment in Nigeria rising to $7.9 billion in 2024, a 25.2 percent increase from the previous year.