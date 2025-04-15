Nigeria, Tunisia To Strengthen Cultural, Tourism Ties

Share

The Republic of Tunisia has expressed interest in establishing cultural and tourism relations with Nigeria.

His Excellency Moshen Antit, Ambassador of Tunisia to Nigeria, made this known during a courtesy visit to the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, in Abuja.

Ambassador Antit highlighted the potential for collaboration in cultural exchanges and medical tourism between the two countries. He noted that Tunisia boasts advanced medical facilities and expertise, making it an attractive destination for medical tourism in Africa.

“Tunisia is known for its rich history and architecture, which makes it a potential attraction for Nigerian tourists. Tunisia has also invested heavily in its healthcare infrastructure, and we believe that our medical services could be a valuable resource for Nigerians and other Africans seeking quality healthcare,” he said.

The Ambassador also invited Nigeria to participate in the International Conference on Financing, Investment, and Trade in Africa (FITA), scheduled for May 6-7, 2025, in Tunisia.

He said the conference is expected to attract over 2,000 participants from 60 countries, providing a platform for discussions on investment opportunities and partnerships in Africa.

“We will be happy to collaborate with Nigeria and explore different ways of building bilateral and multinational partnerships and encouraging cultural exchanges among Africans,” the Ambassador said.

In her response, Minister Musawa thanked the Ambassador for his visit and expressed enthusiasm for exploring potential partnerships between Nigeria and Tunisia.

She emphasized the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which prioritizes economic growth through art, culture, and the creative economy.

“This is an opportunity for us to strengthen ties within the continent and tap into the potential of our partnership. We look forward to our next meeting to document and seal our proposed cooperation with Tunisia,” Minister Musawa said.

The meeting between the Ambassador and Musawa marks the beginning of a promising collaboration between Nigeria and Tunisia. Both countries are expected to explore ways to promote cultural exchanges, medical tourism, and economic cooperation in the coming months.

