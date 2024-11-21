Troops Eliminate ISWAP Commander, 115 Terrorist In One-Week

Share

No fewer than 115 terrorists, including the Islamic State for West Africa (ISWAP) Commander in the North East, Munzur Ya Audu have been eliminated by the Nigerian troops across the country in one week.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen Edward Buba who disclosed this on Thursday to newsmen said the troops also arrested 238 criminals and rescued 138 kidnap victims in the past week.

Speaking on the successes recorded by the Nigerian Army in the Niger Delta region, Gen. Buba said troops of Operation Delta Safe destroyed 56 illegal refining sites and arrested 51 oil thieves.

The defence spokesman said troops recovered 872,070 litres of stolen crude oil and 67,985 litres of illegally refined diesel.

“Troops’ efforts led to recovery, from terrorists, of 145 high-calibre weapons and 3,825 ammunition.

“Comprising one GPMG, two PKT guns, 68 AK47 rifles, two AK56 rifles, 24 fabricated rifles, 28 Dane guns, one fabricated revolver pistol, six locally made pistols, one pistol, 8 pump action guns, one hand grenade, four fabricated hand grenades, one RPG bomb, and three explosives.

