Nigeria Traumatised, Ruled By Sacred Cows, At Crossroads Of Faith – Kaigama

The Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Diocese, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has said Nigeria has become a traumatised nation, trapped in a system dominated by “sacred cows” and standing at a dangerous crossroads of faith, justice, and national unity.

Delivering his homily on Sunday at St. Luke’s Catholic Parish, Kubwa, during the celebration of the Solemnity of Christ the King, Kaigama warned that the country has sunk into deep moral and social decay despite its outward religiosity.

He lamented that Nigeria has strayed far from the values of justice and truth needed to build a peaceful society, noting that although Nigerians pray loudly and passionately, many behave “as if God does not exist in our homes and places of work.”

Kaigama said Nigeria’s greatest setback is its tolerance for impunity and the protection of powerful individuals from accountability, while the law is often used against the weak.

He said: “It is time to ask: who are the mysterious persons who violate the sanctity of the lives of Nigerians and the space we call Nigeria, and have gotten away freely all the time?

“Since 1960, we have allowed tribal and religious sentiments to rule our politics and the distribution of power and wealth. Sacred cows have been bred. Some people from certain ethnic or religious groups are untouchables.

“In Nigeria, we talk more about persecution and hardly about prosecution. Whether in the Churches and Mosques, the Judiciary, the National Assembly, the Presidency, or the security agencies, the highest bidder seems to be the most respected. The law catches only the feeble.”

The Archbishop criticised successive governments for refusing to prosecute influential individuals, saying anti-corruption agencies often become trapped in corruption themselves.

Kaigama said a nation once described as one of the happiest in the world has become “the saddest,” especially since the abduction of the Chibok schoolgirls. He added that Nigerians have become so traumatised by poor governance that they no longer demand accountability.

He noted that ethnic and religious loyalties have hindered justice, as communities defend their leaders even when they are guilty. He contrasted Nigeria with countries like South Korea, France, Israel, South Africa, Peru, and Brazil, where former presidents and top officials have been prosecuted.

“Try that in Nigeria with even a former local government chairman or any highly placed leader, and you will experience Armageddon,” he said.

Kaigama also condemned what he described as modern idolatry, saying many Nigerians worship political leaders, money, pleasure, and technology.

He decried recent killings and kidnappings, including the abduction of 315 students in Niger State, the killing of worshippers in Kwara State, the murder of a serving General, and the killing of a priest’s brother by terrorists.

He urged political, religious, and security leaders to act with integrity, fairness, and compassion, praying that the kidnapped would return safely and the dead granted eternal rest.

Kaigama also questioned the status of assistance earlier promised by the United States, urging Washington to use its intelligence capabilities to expose powerful figures undermining Nigeria.

“Could America help us discover those who have monopolised our patrimony? Who supplies the weapons and logistics to criminals? Who comes in helicopters for our valuable minerals? Where are they keeping their humongous treasure?” he asked.

The Archbishop urged Nigerians to abandon hatred, corruption, violence, greed, and impunity, insisting that genuine worship must reflect justice, compassion, and integrity in leadership.