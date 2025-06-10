Nigeria Tourism Sector Still Untapped – Expert

Share

A travel and tourism expert, Hajia Faridah Sagaya, has called on government and private stakeholders to intensify efforts in promoting and developing Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage, describing the nation’s tourism sector as an untapped goldmine.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, Hajia Sagaya lamented that despite Nigeria’s vast tourism potential, the country has yet to effectively package and present its attractions to both domestic and international audiences.

“In all my travels, I’ve realised that we haven’t packaged ourselves well here in Nigeria,” she said. “Abroad, destinations are marketed with a lot of hype — it’s expensive and well-presented — but honestly, they often don’t have as much to offer as we do.”

She highlighted Nigeria’s diversity in people, cuisine, music, culture, and fashion as valuable assets that remain largely under-appreciated and under-promoted.

“We are incredibly diverse, and what we have to offer is limitless. Thankfully, we are now beginning to showcase some of it through the creativity of our people. In our own small way, we contribute to promoting this great country,” she added.

Addressing concerns about tourism’s profitability, Hajia Sagaya explained that many are hesitant to invest due to misconceptions about the sector. She, however, emphasized that when properly developed, tourism offers long-term economic benefits to local communities.

“It’s true that people are hesitant about tourism because it hasn’t been fully developed and they don’t see quick profits. But it is a long-term investment with huge rewards. We haven’t even scratched the surface — souvenirs, music, food, costumes, arts, and crafts — especially here in Ilorin,” she said.

She called for strategic planning to attract more leisure and cultural tourists, describing Ilorin as a culturally rich and hospitable city.

“We are naturally warm and welcoming people, and that’s a big plus. What we need now are better strategies to attract more visitors,” she stated.

Speaking on the recently held annual Ilorin Emirate Grand Durbar, Hajia Sagaya noted that efforts to attract global attention are beginning to yield results.

“We promote it on social media, through the press, and by inviting influencers. CNN award-winning travel journalist Pelu Awofeso was here in 2023, alongside the iconic Goge Africa Team. Last year, we welcomed groups like Nigeria Tourism Lovers, Authentic Cyclist, and other tourism promoters. This year, the Goge Africa Team returned, joined by Mr. Muyiwa Omololu of TravelScope Magazine to cover the event,” she said.

Hajia Sagaya also advocated for the inclusion of tourism education in school curricula, especially at the secondary level, to foster early interest in the sector.

“Children today often lack awareness of their own heritage. When I was young, I wanted to study far from home to experience something new. Eventually, I went to Jos, and that experience shaped who I am today. We must expose young Nigerians to their country through excursions and local tourism,” she said.

She urged tertiary institutions, particularly the University of Ilorin, to introduce tourism and hospitality programs to expand career opportunities for young Nigerians.

“Kwara State University already offers tourism courses, but we need to introduce proper tour-guiding programs as well. The tourism industry is vast, and young people must be exposed to its many opportunities,” she noted.

While acknowledging some level of collaboration between private operators and government agencies, Hajia Sagaya emphasized the need for stronger partnerships.

“The government is making efforts, and we are all working together to advance the tourism sector. But we must keep the conversation alive — every day — so we can build a stronger, more sustainable tourism industry in Nigeria,” she concluded.

