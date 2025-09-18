Nigeria To Witness Over $344.6m Trade Volume In 2028 On Diagnostic Devices

The Guild of Medical Laboratory Directors President Samuel Fele has said Nigeria is expected to have an estimated total trade volume of in-vitro diagnostics of $344.6 million by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6 per cent from 2023 to 2028. He said this during their 27th Annual Scientific Conference AGM.

He expressed concern that the global In-Vitro Diagnostics market was valued at $92.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $138.4 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1 per cent from 2023 to 2032

According to him, in the United States, the In-Vitro Diagnostics market size was estimated at $29.86 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.70 per cent from 2024 to 2030.

He said Nigeria and Africa with a population of 1,556,249,749 as of September 11, 2025, which is equivalent to 18.83 per cent of the total world population, boast huge market taking advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Agreement which commenced operation in January 1, 2021.

Fele said: “This is not just an economic issue alone, it is a matter of national security and survival. “It exposes us to global supply chain disruptions as we witnessed during the COVID-19 pandemic whereby flights were grounded, borders shut and our laboratories were left stranded unable to import necessary reagents for diagnosis. It undermines our economic sovereignty and limits opportunities for our medical laboratory scientists, industries and entrepreneurs. “