Nigeria To Understudy UAE Devt Model, Explore Educational Opportunities

The Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman has said Nigeria was interested in studying the development model of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which transformed Dubai into a global Shopping centre.

Mamman who made this known while hosting the United Arab Emirates Ambassador to Nigeria, Saleem Saeed Alshamsi in Abuja, noted that Nigeria stands to benefit immensely from that model given the enormous potential and resources the country commands.

According to a statement signed by Director Press and Public Relations of the ministry Ben Bem Goong on Wednesday in Abuja, Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates were committed to exploring educational opportunities available in the two countries, especially in the fields of research, scholarship, exchange of programmes and transfer of knowledge among others.

Pointing out his admiration for the way and manner the United Arab Emirates has overcome the challenges of climate change and adverse weather conditions to become one of the global destinations of choice, the minister stressed the need for both countries to work together.

The Minister who used the occasion to appeal to the UAE ambassador to help resolve the empass surrounding the Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) and flight operations between both countries, maintained that the world was one indivisible entity adding that international collaboration was much needed now than ever before to make the world a better place for all.

Earlier m, the UAE Ambassador, Saleem Saeed Alshamsi, appealed to the Minister to help conclude the processes and signing of the Bilateral Education Agreement (BEA) between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates.

Saeed also requested the Minister to visit the Emirates as his country’s Minister of Higher Education was keen to meet the Nigerian Minister of Education in order to advance the educational interests of both countries.

Reflecting on 41 years of diplomatic relations between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates, the Ambassador applauded the people of Nigeria as very hardworking and one of the greatest talents in Africa.”