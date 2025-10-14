Nigeria To Top Medals Table At All African Para Badminton Championship

Nigeria has redeemed its image in continental para sports, emerging overall winner at the 2025 All African Para Badminton Championships held in Umuahia, Abia State, after finishing a distant fourth in the preceding international edition.

The Nigerian team dominated the tournament with an impressive 36 medals, 10 gold, 13 silver, and 13 bronze to top the medals table and reaffirm the nation’s status as a powerhouse in African para badminton.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Governor Alex Otti described the championship as a celebration of resilience, unity, and the triumph of the human spirit.

Represented by the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Sir Nwaobilor Ananaba, Governor Otti commended all participating countries for their sportsmanship and competitive spirit.

“This is a celebration of resilience and unity. From Benin Republic to Egypt, Cameroon, Mauritius, Mozambique, Tanzania, Rwanda, DR Congo, Kenya, and Burkina Faso, you have all brought your colours, cultures, and courage to our country. Together, we have written a beautiful story of inclusion through sports,” he said.

Governor Otti praised Team Nigeria for their outstanding performance, noting that their victory has brought pride to the nation and reaffirmed Abia State’s capacity to host international sporting events.

“This championship has once again shown that sports can unite Africa and inspire the world. On behalf of the government and people of Abia State, I congratulate all our athletes for making Nigeria proud,” he added.

The week-long championship featured athletes from over ten African countries competing in various para badminton categories, showcasing remarkable talent and determination.

The event, hosted for the first time in Nigeria, was organized under the auspices of the Badminton Confederation of Africa (BCA) in collaboration with the Nigeria Badminton Federation (NBF) and supported by the Abia State Government.