Nigeria to Tap Into NATEP’s $904BN Talent Sourcing for Export

The Federal Government is planning to tap into the global talent sourcing industry projected to value about $904 billion by 2027. Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Dr. Doris Uzoka- Anite, made this known during the recent launch of National Talent Export Programme (NATEP) at Microsoft office in New York. The initiative, Uzoka-Anite said, was in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda to diversify the Nigerian economy, create sustainability opportunities, and generate about 50 million jobs for the youths over time.

“As part of our strategy towards achieving this, President Bola Tinubu whose agenda for job creation, we have initiated a national talent export program for Nigeria, which targets the creation of one million jobs across Nigeria. “With a target of over five years in line with the theme of this year’s UNGA, which is rebuilding trust and igniting global solidarity, accelerating action on the 2030 agenda and the sustainable development goals towards peace, prosperity, progress, and sustainability for all,” she said.

The move is aimed at making Nigeria a talent export hub to create one million jobs in the next five years. NATEP is a special-purpose vehicle leveraging the large population of teeming tech-savvy youth doing well in all facets of life. The event was attended by a large gathering of world leaders and companies across the globe including Amazon, World Economic Forum, Microsoft group, Flour Mills Nigeria, Meta, Google, and a host of others.

The minister highlighted the need to ensure Nigeria takes the lead in exporting global talents that are doing well across the world, which will also drive a huge investment in training and also attracting more investment in talent exportation. According to her, Nigeria can supply top talent for the global service export and outsourcing business, that with over 1.7 million graduates from higher education institutions entering the workforce annually, this would reduce the burden of unemployed and over-dependent on the government for jobs.

Uzoka-Anite explained further that NATEP was specially created to arrest the bottleneck facing the talent and service sector export industry, which would enhance competitiveness, and innovation, and drive sustainable development growth, empowerment, and training through trade and value chain exchange. “Nigeria is ready to become a global hub for talent export, as the government is ready to take full advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA) agreement to penetrate the continental huge market and target job opportunities.

“As a country, we have a significant value proposition for regional and global markets for the export of services. We will actively target Greenfield and brownfield job opportunities in the United Kingdom, Europe, China, Canada, the United States of America, and a host of other countries,” she assured.