Nigeria To Take Over G-24 Chairmanship Nov 1

Nigeria will on November 1, 2025, officially take over the chairmanship of the Intergovernmental Group of Twenty-Four (G-24) from Argentina.

Formed in 1971, the G-24 assembles developing nations to forge common positions on global monetary policy and development financing, ensuring their collective voice is heard in international economic decision-making.

The development was contained in a statement issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on its official X handle on Wednesday, October 15.

While speaking at the meeting, the CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, on behalf of the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening the voice of the G-24 as a catalyst for inclusive dialogue and reform.

“Nigeria will formally take office on November 1, 2025, and will reveal its Work Programme after proper consultation.

“Our focus will be on sustaining momentum in areas that matter most to our members. We look forward to working with members to advance our shared mission of inclusive growth, equity, and global stability.

“We are determined to ensure that the G-24 continues to be a formidable platform for representing the common interests of emerging and developing economies,” Cardoso stated.