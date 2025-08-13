Nigeria To Start Producing 10m Tonnes Of Liquid Steel By 2030, Tinubu Assures

…vows to reposition steel sector as major industrial hub

…expresses confidence in ongoing efforts to revamp Ajaokuta, Delta Steel firms, others

President Bola Tinubu has assured that the country would commence the production of 10 million metric tonnes of liquid steel by 2030.

The President gave this assurance on Wednesday in Abuja when he formally declared open the Inaugural Stakeholders Summit on the Development of the Steel Sector in Nigeria.

Represented at the maiden event by his deputy, Vice President Kashim Shettima, Tinubu restated his administration’s firm resolve to reposition the steel sector as the industrial heart of Nigeria and the hub of the nation’s economic diversification

He noted that his administration has since established a solid bureaucracy in ensuring the steel sector becomes the engine for national transformation

The Nigerian leader described the stakeholders summit as proof of his administration’s resolve “to make the steel industry the backbone of Nigeria’s industrial future,” even as he assured that by 2030, Nigeria would start producing 10 million tonnes of liquid steel.

“We aim to create over 500,000 direct and indirect jobs. We have already developed a ten-year roadmap for the sector.

“We have outlined a three-year plan for the operationalisation of Ajaokuta. These plans focus on infrastructure, regulatory reform, and capacity development.”

Tinubu, however, implored the private sector to join hands with the government in revamping the sector, saying the government could not actualise the plan alone

“But we cannot do this alone. Government can lead. But the private sector must invest. Academia must innovate. Skilled workers must emerge,” he appealed

He outlined ongoing efforts by his administration to revamp legacy projects in the sector, such as the Ajaokuta Steel Company, the Aluminium Smelter Company of Nigeria, the National Iron Ore Mining Company, and the Delta Steel Company (now called Premium Steel and Mines), among others.

This, he said, followed the creation and reconfiguration of the Ministry of Steel Development on assumption of office in 2023, with a mandate to lead the charge in industrialization.

“It has been positioned as the fulcrum for economic diversification. It is a signal of our seriousness to extract, process, and commercialise our God-given endowments. For many Nigerians, when we speak of steel, our minds return to Ajaokuta.

“We remember the promise of a crown jewel. For nearly fifty years, we have nurtured the dream of becoming a regional steel powerhouse.

“We are now ready to make that dream a reality. We are not here to mourn missed opportunities. We are here to make the future,” he stated.

Tinubu outlined some of his administration’s efforts at transforming the sector to include the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Tyazhpromexport (TPE) and its consortium “to rehabilitate and operate the Ajaokuta Steel Plant and the National Iron Ore Mining Company in Itakpe.

“In parallel, we have engaged other proposals from China and additional partners. A final decision is under careful review.

“A technical and financial audit of Ajaokuta, approved by the Bureau of Public Procurement, is currently ongoing. It will inform our next steps and shape investor selection.

“Our journey is not limited to old dreams. We are building new pillars. We have launched the construction of five mini-LNG plants in Ajaokuta.

“These are valued at over 500 million dollars. The project is in partnership with NNPC Limited and private sector stakeholders.

“We are also concluding an agreement with the Ministry of Defence and the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria.

“This will enable the production of military hardware at the Ajaokuta Engineering Workshop,” he said.

According to the Nigerian leader, the federal government is currently establishing an Industrial Park within the Ajaokuta area to host a Free Trade Zone.