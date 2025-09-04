Nigeria To Showcase Nigeria’s Solid Minerals Potential At Mining Week

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, and the Chairman of the Africa Minerals Strategy Group, have joined the upcoming African Mining Week (AMW) – Africa’s premier gathering for mining stakeholders – as speakers.

Alake will speak on the Ministerial Forum panel titled From Extraction to Transformation: African Governments Driving Beneficiation and Value Creation, where he is expected to showcase reforms, policies and opportunities emerging as Nigeria advances investment, beneficiation and sustainable mining practices.

African Mining Week serves as a premier platform for exploring the full spectrum of mining opportunities across Africa. The event is held alongside the African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies 2025 conference from October 1-3 in Cape Town.

Alake’s participation reflects Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening the link between mining and energy as a driver of sustainable economic growth and industrialization. His participation is timely with Nigeria deploying an ambitious strategy aimed at revamping policies, building infrastructure, strengthening global partnerships and building a competitive local workforce to advance industry’s contribution to GDP to 10 per cent.