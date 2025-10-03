Nigeria To Showcase 105 Innovations In London To Attract Investments

The National Board for Technology Incubation (NBTI) says Nigeria is ready to showcase 105 innovations in London that will attract foreign investments and provide solutions to some challenges facing humans. The Director-General of NBTI, Dr Kazeem Raji made this known during a world press conference on the Grand Finale of NextGen Innovation Challenge 2025 Yesterday in Abuja.

“On Thursday, Oct. 9, in the city of London, 105 of Nigeria’s most outstanding innovators, selected from over 3,000 groundbreaking entries, will converge at the Hilton London Paddington. “They will pitch revolutionary solutions across HealthTech, AgriTech, FinTech, Clean Energy, Artificial Intelligence and more before an esteemed gathering of global investors, policymakers, and development partners.

“This monumental initiative, powered by NBTI in partnership with UKALD London, signals a new era for Nigeria’s innovationdriven economic transformation and places Nigeria at the forefront of global innovation diplomacy,” Raji said. According to him, they will showcase a smart wearable BraX for early detection of breast cancer, a ventilator capable of supporting six patients simultaneously, AI-controlled drones for precision farming and pest control.

“Others are Affordable clean energy solutions for underserved communities, Next-generation FinTech applications for inclusive finance and much more, touching every critical sector of our economy and human development.” Raji explained that the reason for holding the event in London is because London is a hub of global capital and innovation that provides a platform to connect with global venture capitalists.

He said the development would be an opportunity to present innovators’ ideas to diaspora investors looking to reinvest back home, and network with European industry leaders and bilateral development opportunities. “I want to further reiterate and state that the highlights of the NextGen Innovation Grand Finale include, Innovation Pitches from 105 innovators with scalable, investable solutions.”