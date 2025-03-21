Nigeria To Share Expertise With Bangladesh – Badaru

Share

Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, has said that Nigeria will share its expertise and experiences in defence, agriculture, and military cooperation with Bangladesh.

He mentioned that further discussions on this bilateral cooperation could lead to the successful integration of military personnel into various non-combat sectors such as agriculture, construction, and infrastructure development.

This initiative according to him aims to ensure that military personnel remain constructively engaged during peacetime, contributing to their economic prosperity and the overall development of the nation.

The discussions on this collaboration took place during a courtesy visit by Mansur Rahman, the High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Nigeria, at Ship House, Abuja.

The meeting emphasized the potential benefits of such cooperation between both countries.

Badaru emphasised that military cooperation in agriculture and defence would provide military personnel with opportunities to develop their skills, engage in productive activities, and contribute to community development.

The High Commissioner of Bangladesh, Mansur Rahman, expressed his support for the initiative and reiterated the importance of military involvement in civilian sectors as a means of fostering sustainable development and economic stability.

He also reiterated that defence cooperation could significantly enhance Nigeria’s blue economy.

This collaboration reflects the Ministry of Defence’s commitment to innovative strategies that promote the welfare of military personnel and the overall prosperity of Nigeria, according to a statement issued by Mati Ali, Personal Assistant on Media & Publicity to the Honourable Minister.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

