Nigeria To Share Expertise With Bangladesh – Badaru

Share

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, has said that Nigeria will collaborate with Bangladesh in defence, agriculture, and military cooperation.

This bilateral partnership, if further developed, will successfully integrate military personnel into various non-combat sectors such as agriculture, construction, and infrastructure development.

Badaru explained that the initiative aims to ensure that military personnel remain constructively engaged during peacetime, contributing to their personal economic prosperity and the overall development of the nation.

According to a statement issued on Monday by the Minister of Defence’s spokesperson, Mati Ali, the discussion on bilateral cooperation took place during a courtesy visit by the High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Nigeria, Mansur Rahman, at Ship House, Abuja.

The meeting detailed the potential benefits of collaboration between the two nations.

The Minister emphasized that military cooperation in agriculture and defence would lead to productive activities for military personnel, fostering their skills and contributing to community development.

The High Commissioner of Bangladesh, Mansur Rahman, expressed support for the initiative and explained the importance of military involvement in civilian sectors as a means of promoting sustainable development and economic stability.

He also noted that defence cooperation could play a significant role in advancing Nigeria’s blue economy.

This discussion reflects the Ministry of Defence’s commitment to innovative strategies that enhance the welfare of military personnel and contribute to Nigeria’s overall prosperity.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

