Nigeria To Seek Political Solution To Border Dispute With Cameroon 

The House of Representatives has advocated that Nigeria would instead opt for a political solution to the boundary crisis involving Danare and Biajua communities in Cross River state and Cameroon.

The House also urged members of the affected communities to remain calm and peaceful in their conduct while they await government actions.

The Chairman of the House ad-hoc committee on international boundary dispute between Nigeria and Cameroon, Hon. Beni Lar (PDP, Plateau) stated this in Abuja at the resumed investigative hearing on alleged encroachment on parts of Cross River State by Cameroon.

Lar expressed concern over the threat to the Danare and Biajua communities and about 7,000–10,000 hectares of land in the Boki Area of Cross River State.

Addressing stakeholders at the meeting, Lar said “It is just like when you talk about the issues in Nigeria about grazing routes. You cannot go back and get back to the same grazing routes.

“There has to be a political solution. You give us the legal solution and then we politicians would come up with the political solution.

“From the human rights angle let us know what can be done. It is very important. Everything is dynamic. You cannot have a law that wants to implement a 1912 treaty, which is so old. Laws are reviewed from time to time. You cannot want to implement it in the same manner”

She assured that the House would explore all available, legitimate channels to put an end to the boundary dispute.

According to her, the ad hoc committee will not hesitate to apply diplomatic and political solutions in resolving the plight of the citizens in the Danare and Biajua communities bent on remaining within their country of natural origin as a result of the judgment of the International Court of Justice.

She expressed dismay that it would be inhuman to allow the affected communities to lose their preferred nationality as it was against their rights as citizens of Nigeria.

The chairman disclosed that she was informed by an official of the Ministry of Justice that the 10 years window period for Nigeria to appeal the judgment of the ICJ’s ruling that ceded Bakassi and other parts of the country to Cameroon had elapsed.

She assured that the committee would embark on a fact-finding mission to the affected areas and expressed readiness to meet with top government functionaries including the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation to achieve the objective.

Earlier, the Director General of the National Boundary Commission, Mr Adamu Adaji submitted that the boundary demarcation was in tandem with the Green Tree Agreement reached between both countries after the ICJ judgment adding that the fieldwork, which involves the location of the boundary points and placement of boundary pillars by the judgment, was undertaken by a Joint Technical Team (JTT), a sub-body of the Cameroon-Nigeria Mixed Commission.

He explained that the Commission did not adjust but only re-establish the boundary; he also blamed the situation on the Cross River state government for refusing to cooperate with his outfit on situating pillars 113A appropriately.

He said there was no adherence to the resolution of the Cameroon-Nigeria Mixed Commission that could portray Nigeria in a bad light while enjoining the Cross River state government to liaise with the Federal Government to address the concerns bordering on farmlands raised by the affected communities leaders.

A community leader from the Biajua community of Cross Rivers state, Comrade Clement Okon in his presentation insisted that the disputed pillar 113A at the centre of the boundary dispute doesn’t exist just as he accused officials of the national boundary commission and the Office of the Surveyor General of deliberately going out of their ways to cede their ancestorial lands to Cameroon to score political goals.