Nigeria To Seek Political Solution To Border Dispute With Cameroon

The House of Representatives has stated that Nigeria will opt for a political solution to the boundary crisis involving Danare and Biajua communities in Cross River State and Cameroon. The House also urged members of the affected communities to remain calm and peaceful in their conduct while they await government actions.

Chairman of the House ad-hoc committee on international boundary dispute between Nigeria and Cameroon, Hon. Beni Lar (PDP, Plateau), stated this in Abuja at the resumed investigative hearing on alleged encroachment on parts of Cross River State by Cameroon. Lar expressed concern over the threat to the Danare and Biajua communities and about 7,000–10,000 hectares of land in the Boki Area of Cross River State.

Addressing stakeholders at the meeting, Lar said: “It is just like when you talk about the issues in Nige- ria about grazing routes. You cannot go back and get back the same grazing routes. “There has to be a political solution. You give us the legal solution and then we politicians would come up with the political solution. “From the human rights angle let us know what can be done. It is very important. Everything is dynamic. “You cannot have a law that wants to implement a 1912 treaty, which is so old. Laws are reviewed from time to time. You cannot implement it in the same manner.”

She assured that the House would explore all available, legitimate channels to put an end to the boundary dispute. According to her, the ad hoc committee will not hesitate to apply diplomatic and political solutions in resolving the plight of the citizens in Danare and Biajua communities bent on remaining within their country of natural origin as a result of the judgement of the International Court of Justice.

Earlier, the Director General of the National Boundary Commission, Mr. Adamu Adaji, submit- ted that the boundary demarcation was in tandem with the Green Tree Agreement reached between both countries after the ICJ judgement. He added that the fieldwork, which involves the location of the boundary points and placement of boundary pillars by the judgement, was under taken by a Joint Technical Team (JTT), a sub-body of the Cameroon-Nigeria Mixed Commission.

A community leader from Biajua, Comrade Clement Okon, in his presentation insisted that the disputed pillar 113A at the centre of the boundary dispute doesn’t exist. He accused officials of the national boundary commission and the Office of the surveyor general of deliberately going out of their ways to cede their ancestral lands to Cameroon to score political goals.