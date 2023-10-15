Nigeria to Secure Fresh $1.5BN Loan From World Bank –Edun

Minister of Finance and Cordinating Minister of the Nigerian Economy, Mr Wale Edun, yesterday said that the Federal Government is on the verge of obtaining a $1.5billion budget support facility from the World Bank. He said this at the Nigerian Delegation’s briefing on the sideline of the World Bank/ International Monetary Fund (IMF) meetings in Marrakech, Morocco. Nigeria’s total public debt stock was N87.38trn or ($113.42bn) as at June 30, 2023 – comprising domestic and external debts of the Federal Government, the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Edun said : “On the talks with the World Bank on $1.5 billion budget support, that is correct.” “The World Bank is the number one multilateral development bank helping developing countries or funding developing countries, projects and programmes, and sectors. It has free money through the International Development Association (IDA).

It is for the poorer countries and right now, I think we qualify as one of the countries that can borrow in the normal window of World Bank funding but also some concessionary IDA funding and that means that effectively the interest rate will be zero.” This, he said, had for long been in the pipeline, and Nigeria is optimistic that the funds will come through soon. “There is a Federal Executive council meeting on Monday, that should be able to discuss this, as well as other initiatives for financing on reasonable terms,” he said.

“We have talked about the high costs of money. The World Bank money is the cheapest.” The Minister however, said the country has no loan programme in the offing with the IMF and so, “I am not privy to whether they proposed to Nigeria to increase taxes and increase interest rate.” Besides, he said: “There is a fiscal policy and tax reform Committee in place.

It has nothing to do with the IMF; it is home grown. We’re into self reliance, domestic resource mobilisation and that includes in no small part coming up with our own plans and ideas rather than having them imposed from outside by those who definitely know less than we do about our situation. On Ways and Means, Edun said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had even while campaigning as a candidate, President-elect and President, commitment not to go beyond the statutory limits.

“One of his priorities is rule of law, sticking to agreements, sticking to law,” he stressed. “And so, his commitment is to come within the limit for Ways and Means, which essentially means overdraft borrowing from the central bank. “However, having made that commitment and given that direction of travel, I think the idea and commitment is to come within whatever is the statutory limit as soon as possible.

But definitely, we have begun that journey back from the situation of ballooning or seemingly out of Control Borrowing from the central bank.” Similarly, the minister said there is a natural coordination and relationship. “Monetary policy, that’s talking about tightening the money supply that increases interest rates. On the fiscal side, government expenditure includes paying the interest and the principal on government debt,” Edun said.

“So you can see the relationship and it’s one government, under our President who has one direction for his economic program. And so, it cannot be done fully in isolation, because the two are closely related.” The Minister said Nigeria is the chair of the Africa Group 1 constituency and it is the leader of all the African nations in the executives of the IMF. “We can put it down to our first success in leading Sub- Saharan Africa at the World Bank and the IMF,” he said. “It is the achievement of the third chair of the SSA on the board of the IMF.

“There are three represent- ing SSA at the World Bank. There were only two representing SSA at the IMF,” he explained. “Just today, we have achieved a third chair. This is the combination of years of negotiation and it was finally sealed to- day. That is something we are very happy about. This is because it increases the participation and representation in the governance of these important institutions by African nations south of the Sahara.”

Speaking on Nigeria’s high debt service, the Minister said: ” I think in terms of debt restructuring, I agree with you that you don’t have to wait. What you do is to look for opportunities to maybe lengthen debt, improve the condition under which that debt is borrowed when you do so, but we must remember that the world we are in now is a world of high interest rates. That means that, debt is becoming more and more unaffordable.

So if you have cheap financing, you better hold on to it as long as you can, as long as you are comfortably servicing it. In places where you can’t, you need to find the money to pay it down to make sure it is not a burden.” He nonetheless, admitted that the world is challenged, development is challenged, stressing that the SDGs are challenged by the fact that the emphasis on the developed world is on bringing down inflation and they are sacrificing that for growth.

“If you look at economic growth levels pre- COVID, only America has recovered fully.” “The other countries, the G 7, the European and other rich countries, they have not recovered. However, they are willing to keep interest rates high, which stopped your recovery, which stopped you growing because the emphasis is on squeezing out the last drop of inflation that is above the 2 per cent target,” he added.

The Minister insisted that with the bold, courageous steps that Nigeria has taken, the country is at the forefront, almost number one on people’s list when they want to look at where to invest. He said: ” Nigeria is definitely on the right path, we have taken the right decision for the economy to recover and for it to attract foreign direct investment and as well as add domestic investment in order to recover full economic growth, job creation and at the same time, achieve inclusivity of women and young people.”

In terms of expenditure reduction, the Minister said subsidies are an expenditure item. “We’ve talked about tax reform, and that tax reform will include looking at expenditures on taxes, waivers, du- ties, and tax exemptions. So that is very much part of the plan.” He said when it comes to the balance of the financing, there are cheaper financing, development bank financing, green bonds, and in the international sector, there is financing available from Nigerians abroad.

He said: ” It is important that we have and I will not stray too far over to the monetary side. It is important that we have instruments and channels that allow ease of payment and sale of those dollars through official channels to be beneficiaries in Nigeria, whether it is remittances, foreign direct investment or portfolio investment.

“We must have an efficient channel, transparent channel, and I’m sure the monetary authorities will provide that simplicity and transparency in foreign exchange transactions such that it will boost the supply of foreign exchange to the market and help balance the demand and supply of foreign exchange.”