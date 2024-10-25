Nigeria To Regulate Wildlife Trade – Abbas

Share

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has said Nigeria is committed to regulating wildlife trade, conserving migratory species, and protecting ecosystems.

Abbas said this during a public hearing on the Endangered Species Conservation and Protection Bill organised by the House of Representatives Committee on Treatise, Protocols and Agreements and Committee on Environment at the National Assembly Complex on Thursday.

He said the country aims to achieve this through the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS), and the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD).

The speaker, who was represented by the Deputy Minority Leader, Hon Ali Isa, said the hearing underscores the collective commitment to safeguarding the rich biodiversity that Nigeria is blessed with, and to ensure the future of our precious flora and fauna.

He said Nigeria boasts a remarkable array of wildlife, from the majestic African elephant, Calabar Gorilla, the vibrant Nigerian grey parrot and the magnificent West African manatee.

According to him, these creatures are not just captivating inhabitants of our forests, savannahs, and waterways, they are integral to the delicate balance of our environment.

His words, “We have become the world’s most significant transit point for illegal ivory and pangolin scales smuggled from Africa to Asia. Between 2016 and 2019, more than half of pangolin scales seized globally came from Nigeria.

“In January 2019, Hong Kong Customs seized $8 million worth of elephant tusks and pangolin scales from a shipping container from Nigeria.

“Conservationists estimate that Nigeria has less than 500 elephants, 100 Cross River gorillas and about 50 lions left. Pangolins are endangered or on the brink of extinction.

“At the same time, other species are in decline, including crocodiles and antelope species such as cane rats and duikers, which are widely available in ‘bush meat’ markets across the country.

“This decline is due to habitat loss, poaching, illegal wildlife trade, and Climate change which adds another layer of complexity to the challenges faced by these already vulnerable species.”

Earlier, Chairman of the House Committee on Treatise, Protocols, Hon Rabiu Yusuf, said the bill represents a critical step in the collective efforts to safeguard Nigeria’s biodiversity, to protect endangered species, and ensure the sustainable management of precious natural resources.

He said it also serves to fulfil Nigeria’s international commitments.

Nigeria is blessed with a rich and diverse array of wildlife and ecosystems which are increasingly under threat.

Share

Please follow and like us: