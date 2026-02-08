Nigeria To Recognise Excellence In Public Enterprise Governance

The Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) is set to announce the inaugural MOFI Excellence Awards, scheduled for Q2 2026.

This milestone event underscores MOFI’s commitment to promoting transparency, accountability, and good governance across Federal Government-owned enterprises, MOFI said in a statement issued.

The MOFI Excellence Awards are a culmination of the Ministry’s efforts to establish a robust governance framework, aligned with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic reform agenda.

The MOFI Corporate Governance Scorecard, launched in April 2025, provides the foundation for evaluating Board and Management teams against global standards of transparency and risk management.

An independent technical panel, inaugurated by Honourable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, in December 2025, will assess portfolio companies against stringent criteria, including regulatory compliance, Board effectiveness, and sectoral impact.

“The MOFI Excellence Awards mark a structural shift in how Nigeria manages public enterprise: transparency is mandated, compliance is measured, and institutional outcomes remain the ultimate measure of fiscal discipline,” said the Ministry.

The awards will recognise institutions that demonstrate exceptional governance, discipline, and performance, reinforcing the notion that “Good Governance is Not Optional.”