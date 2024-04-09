Nigeria to receive $1bn syndicated loan from Afreximbank in May

Nigeria is expected to receive $1.05 billion from the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) in May.

The $1.05 billion is the last tranche of the $3.3 billion “pre-export finance facility” (PxF) facilitated by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC Ltd) from Afreximbank under the crude oil prepayment facility. in January 2024.

The $3.3 billion facility was expected to ease the foreign exchange illiquidity and stabilise the Nigerian currency market.

The Federal Government had in January, 2024 through the NNPC Ltd received the first tranche of $2.25 billion of the $3 billion syndicated loan backed by oil.

Senior Executive Vice President for Finance, Administration and Banking, Afreximbank, Denys Denya, told Bloomberg yesterday that the loan would be finalised in May.

He said: “The verification of the crude availability has happened so we expect in the next month to finalise the release of the balance. Based on future production, you get the money now.”

He explained that the syndicated loan had participation from commercial banks and oil traders, most of which have already secured internal approvals.

He also said Afreximbank was finalising a $200 million funding plan, which includes guarantees, and letters of credit to support the East African crude oil pipeline linking Uganda’s oil fields to Tanzania’s port of Tanga.

He said the construction of the 1,443-kilometer (897-mile) pipeline will improve intra-regional trade which is part of our mandate, so it ticks all the boxes for us — there’s really no reason for us not to be supporting this.

According to him, the investments will add to plans by Afreximbank to increase loans and advances by 53 percent to as much as $40 billion by year-end.

United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) acted as the Local Arranger and Onshore Account Bank for the transaction, which is expected to ease the foreign exchange illiquidity and stabilise the Nigerian currency market.

The transaction is seen as a significant further step in unleashing Nigeria’s economic potential.

This facility is regarded as landmark financing and as Nigeria’s largest crude oil prepayment facility and one of the largest syndicated loans raised in Africa in 2023. The five-year facility carries a margin of 6.0 per cent per annum above the three-month secured overnight financing rate (SOFR).

Sources said the transaction structure has an embedded price balance mechanism where 90 per cent of all excess cash from the sale of the committed barrels (after debt service) will be released to the borrower, while the balance of 10 per cent will be used to prepay the facility, effectively shortening the final maturity of the facility and freeing cashflow from future pledged cargoes for use by Nigeria.