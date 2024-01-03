Nigeria to reap from expected global trade expansion

Maritime industry is expected to rebound this year after some challenges in global shipping, which may extend to the first quarter. Major container shipping lines, including Maersk, CMA CGM and Hapag-Lloyd, are battling with longer voyages around African shipping routes compared to the usual routes through the Suez Canal. Ships are re-routing, following attacks on vessels in the Red Sea by Yemen’s Houthi militant group. Notwithstanding the challenges, the prospects and sustainability of the sector would be properly reviewed this year as the Federal Government is making new moves to employ digital technologies to create new opportunities for better optimisation, automation, and profitability in the shipping and port sectors.

Stakeholders in the industry emphasised that with the creation of new ministry, there is need by the government to create an enabling environment and ease of doing business for the operators in all the subsectors of the maritime industry. They noted that without prompt intervention the period of pain would continue. For instance, the Managing Director of Sceptre Consult, Jayeola Ogamode, explained that efficient government implementation o policies and enforcement devoid of corruption would bring good tidings to Nigerians after the first quater. According to him, if the agencies in the industry should key into the Federal Government policies, maritime industry would yield great dividends to the country. Also, the President General, of Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), Prince Adewale Adeyanju, advised the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) and the National Association of Stevedore Operators (NASO) to prioritise the welfare of workers in the nation’s maritime industry. He said that good welfare package remained the mechanism that will make workers to perform optimally.

Marine ministry

Interestingly, the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy has said that it will prioritise port rehabilitation this year in order to drive the nation’s maritime growth. According to the Minister, Adegboyega Oyetola, government will build upon the achievements and performances recorded in the past years, adding that the 2024 budget proposal of N10.9 billion to the joint committees of the Senate on Marine Transport and the House of Representatives Committees on Ports and Harbour, Maritime Safety, Education and Administration, Inland Waterways and Shipping Services underscores the pivotal role of the proposed budget in facilitating the oversight and monitoring of government policies within the marine and blue economy domain. He noted that the modernisation of the Apapa and Tin Can ports, rehabilitation of eastern ports, dredging of inland and coastal waterways would be brought to the forefront.

NPA

Also, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said that the collapsed breakwaters in Escravos, Delta State would be fixed this year. The authority had said that the breakwater was the single most expensive port infrastructure of any port, which had taken a lot of processes. It added that it would embark on a $1.1 billion port rehabilitation plan in the first quarter of the year to fortify Nigeria’s trade competitiveness in the global shipping. For instance, the Managing Director of the authority, Mr Mohammed Bello-Koko, explained that almost every port in the country required rehabilitation, while NPA is initiating a substantial overhaul for all ports, starting with the Tincan and Apapa ports in Lagos. He said: “The objective of the authority is to enhance the physical infrastructure of these ports to accommodate vessels of all sizes and increase the draft at the quay side.” Also, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said that it would unveil plans of massive installation of scanners in the seaports with the ultimate goal of facilitating better trade, adding that the removal of waivers would enable it to generate N6 trillion as Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for the Federal Government. In this regard, the Comptroller-General of NCS, Bashir Adeniyi, said that the service had a responsibility to carry out massive sensitisation on the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023, noting that the Act focused on automation processes, the use of a single window and authorised economy operators’ system, incorporating advanced ruling and expanding the use of scanners, signaling a move towards modernisation.

Shippers’ Council

To increase the sector’s contribution to the economy, the National Assembly has assured that the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) would become a commission this year, especially as the maritime sector is expected to contribute 20 per cent to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) instead of lss than one per cent. The Chairman of the House of Representative Committee on Shipping Services, Abdussamad Dasuki, promised that the National Assembly (NASS) would fast-track the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) amendment bill next year to give the council the legal framework as the maritime industry economic regulator. Also, the council noted that there would be a review of the concession agreement with operators of the Inland Dry Ports in the country, following series of frustrations by the state government to make them functional. He added that the review of the concession agreement was part of efforts of the ports economic regulator to ensure that the delivery dates for projects being carried out by concessionaires become more effective. The Executive Secretary of the council, Pius Akutah said that NSC had the mandate of the President Bola Ahmed to ensure that it delivers the Funtua Dry Port by the first quarter of 2024.

NIWA

The Senate has resolved to include the dredging of River Benue, River Niger and other river projects in the 2024 Appropriation Bill to combat the recurring flooding and its consequences as the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) emphasised that boats plying the waterways must undergo annual survey checks for river worthiness and must be registered with it. To achieve this, the Area Manager, Cross River Area Office of NIWA, Engr. Stanley Onuoha, declared January 2024 as operational enforcement circle to which all boats or barge drivers without requisite training and boat drivers licence issued by NIWA would not be allowed to ply on the waterways again.

NIMASA

From 2024, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) said that the extension of the nation’s continental’s shelf would boost the maritime growth. The United Nations (UN) through the Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf (CLCS) has extended Nigeria’s seaward continental boundaries by 20 Nautical miles from 200 to 220 Nautical miles. This increase in Nigeria’s seaward boundaries follows a submission by the country to the U.N Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf (CLCS) and subsequent approval by the Chairman of the Commission Adnan Rashid Nasser Al-Azri.

Last line

Government should review all the policies and laws hindering the growth and development of new port projects in order to make Nigerian ports more competitive and productive.