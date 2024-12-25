Nigeria To Partner Bloomberg On Global Investment Appeal

Share

As part of efforts to attract investors into the countty, the Federal Government of Nigeria, through the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI), is set to partner with financial news outfit, Bloomberg, in a two-year initiative.

At a meeting with the Honourable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, in his office in Abuja, Bloomberg’s Global Director, Nicole Keefe, emphasised the company’s commitment to reshaping Nigeria’s narrative and showcasing its economic potential to the global audience.

A statement by Director, Information and Public Relations, Ministry of Finance, Mohammed Manga, said Bloomberg planned to leverage its vast media network to highlight Nigeria’s achievements, opportunities, as well as addressing investor hesitations tied to outdated or negative perceptions.

Dr. Armstrong Takang, CEO of MOFI, noted that the partnership would spotlight key government projects such as the Real Estate Investment Fund and gas pipeline initiatives, further promoting Nigeria’s progress in critical sectors.

The minister acknowledged the need for strategic communication to effectively showcase government’s economic achievements and create a positive investment climate.

With this partnership, Nigeria is poised to redefine its global narrative, unlock new investment opportunities, and solidify its position as a key player in the global economy.

Share

Please follow and like us: