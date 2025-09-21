Nigeria To Make Maiden Appearance At IMMAF World Championships

For the very first time in history, Nigeria will be represented at the prestigious IMMAF World Championships, scheduled for between September 27 and October 2, a landmark achievement that signals the nation’s arrival on the global Mixed Martial Arts stage.

The tournament taking place in the city of Tbilisi, Georgia, will host the world’s best amateur fighters — and among them, Nigeria’s warriors will proudly stand.

Carrying the Nigerian flag into this historic debut is Benjamin Edozie, selected to represent the country at this year’s tournament.

More than an individual honour, his selection represents a milestone for Nigerian combat sports — proof that the nation’s fighters now have a legitimate pathway to global excellence.

This achievement is the result of collective effort. The National Sports Commission (NSC), under the leadership of its executives, has been instrumental in creating the framework that now allows MMA to flourish in Nigeria.

Equally, the Nigeria Mixed Martial Arts Federation (NMMAF) has worked tirelessly to build structures of credibility and opportunity. Under the steady guidance of President Henry George and the forward-driven vision of Vice President Mario Wanny, NMMAF has transformed passion into progress, ensuring Nigerian athletes are positioned on the world stage with dignity and pride.

“Nigeria has always had a fighting spirit in its DNA. For the first time, that spirit will be tested at the highest level of amateur MMA. This is not only history being written — it is the dawn of a future where our fighters inspire generations to come,” said NMMAF President, Henry George.

Vice President Mario W. added, “This moment is bigger than sport. It is about showing that with structure, vision, and unity, Nigerian fighters can rise to any stage, anywhere in the world.”