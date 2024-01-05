Nigeria To Launch cNGN Stablecoin February 27

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has given the Africa Stablecoin Consortium (ASC) the approval to launch the Nigerian naira (cNGN) stablecoin on February 27, 2024.

The cNGN is powered by the Africa Stablecoin Consortium (ASC), a consortium of Nigerian financial institutions, fintech, and blockchain experts.

The CBN, the Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) have established regulatory regulations and standards, and the ASC said in a statement that the cNGN stablecoin conforms with these requirements.

The group said it is engaging with the regulators to ensure compliance, consumer protection and transparency.

The cNGN serves as a complement, not a substitute, for the eNaira, which is the Central bank Digital currency (CBDC) issued by the CBN. Unlike the eNaira, which the CBN created with broader capabilities, the ASC oversees the cNGN.

The stablecoin is currently interoperable with strategic blockchains like Bantu and BNB Smart Chain, with plans to extend compatibility to all major blockchain networks soon.

READ ALSO:

According to the statement, the cNGN token is pegged 1:1 to the Nigerian naira, the country’s fiat currency, and is backed by Naira reserves held in designated commercial banks.

The stablecoin aims to bridge the gap between the naira and digital currencies in the global market through blockchain technology.

The cNGN aims to help Nigerians abroad send money to their families in Nigeria without waiting for remittances to go through. It also aims to eliminate the expensive fees associated with traditional international transactions.

Using blockchain technology, the stablecoin seeks to close the value gap between the naira and other digital currencies on the international market.

The cNGN seeks to facilitate the instantaneous transfer of funds between Nigerians living overseas and their families back home. It also seeks to do away with the costly costs related to conventional international transactions.

The statement explained that the CBN wants the financial system to support and facilitate blockchain technology.

In a circular sent to banks on December 22, 2023, the CBN recognised the increasing global demand for and adoption of crypto and lifted restrictions on Nigerian banks facilitating cryptocurrency transactions.