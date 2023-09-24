Nigeria to Host U-17 African Nations Volleyball Championship

African Volleyball Confederation has given Nigeria the nod to host the 2023 U17 girls African Nations Volleyball Championship.

The Volleyball Federation on Saturday afternoon released a statement confirming Nigeria as the host of the competition.

FIVB allowed each Confederation to register 3 and it will be determined by their continental result and at least 4 teams must compete at the confederation qualifier.

The Volleyball body advises all the Confederation to kindly register their teams no later than the 19th of October, 2023. The championship will take place in Abuja from November 30 to December 10, 2023.