Nigeria To Host PPP Summit To Deepen Infrastructure Transformation

The Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) has concluded arrangements to host the Nigeria Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Summit scheduled for June 17–18, 2025, in Abuja.

The high-level event is expected to bring together senior government officials, global investors, and key private sector leaders for strategic discussions on unlocking Nigeria’s infrastructure potential through PPPs.

Themed “Unlocking Nigeria’s Potential: The Role of Public-Private Partnerships in Delivering the Renewed Hope Agenda,” the summit aims to redefine the mobilization of private capital and expertise for national development.

In a statement, ICRC’s Acting Head of Media and Publicity, Ifeanyi Nwoko, quoted the Director General of the ICRC, Dr. Jobson Oseodion Ewalefoh, as describing the summit as a game-changer.

“What makes this Summit different is that it is not just about speeches. We are converging to dismantle bottlenecks, unlock capital, and create impact that Nigerians can see and touch—from power lines to rail tracks, from hospital corridors to broadband cables,” Ewalefoh stated.

He emphasized the Tinubu administration’s commitment to delivering on the Renewed Hope Agenda through strategic PPPs:

“Under the leadership of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, the Renewed Hope Agenda is not just an idea—it is a national mission. This summit will show the world that Nigeria is not waiting for change—we are building it, financing it, and delivering it in real time.”

The summit will open at the State House Banquet Hall with a keynote address by President Tinubu. Other dignitaries expected to deliver special and goodwill messages include Dr. Benedict Oramah, President of Afreximbank; a Vice President of the African Development Bank (AfDB); and the Regional Director of the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

Day two of the event, to be held at the Congress Hall of the Transcorp Hilton, will feature technical discussions and panel sessions on key infrastructure sectors including transport, energy, housing, and digital technology.

The summit will also highlight successful PPP projects such as the Lekki Deep Sea Port, the Wind Power Project in Cape Verde, and the Sene-Gambia Bridge in Senegal as case studies for replication in Nigeria.

Notably, top government officials and private investors will engage in practical, solutions-oriented dialogue to drive real-time transactions. Representatives from Afreximbank, Africa50, PAC Capital, Norrenberger, Financial Derivatives, AFC, KPMG, and others will participate.

The PPP Summit is expected to offer exclusive networking opportunities, foster forward-looking discussions, and serve as a launchpad for tangible infrastructure projects aligned with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

