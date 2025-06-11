Nigeria To Host PPP Summit To Deepen Infrastructure Transformation

Share

The Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) has concluded the arrangement to host a Nigeria Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Summit. Billed for Abuja, the summit brings together top government officials, global investors, and key private sector leaders for a high-level engagement on infrastructure transformation through PPPs.

Themed: “Unlocking Nigeria’s potential: The Role of Public-Private Partnerships in Delivering Renewed Hope Agenda,” the two-day event is set to redefine how Nigeria mobilizes private capital and expertise to meet its vast infrastructure needs.

ICRC Acting Head, Media and Publicity, Ifeanyi Nwoko, in a statement, quoted Dr. Jobson Oseodion Ewalefoh, Director General of the ICRC as describing the coming summit as significant.

“What makes this Summit different is that it is not just about speeches. We are converging to dismantle bottlenecks, unlock capital, and create impact that Nigerians can see and touch—from power lines to rail tracks, from hospital corridors to broadband cables, transportation, agriculture, education, and tourism.

“We believe that PPPs are the bridge between vision and reality, and this gathering marks a critical step in unlocking Nigeria’s infrastructure potential for generations to come. “Under the leadership of His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu, the Renewed Hope Agenda is not just an idea—it is a national mission.”

