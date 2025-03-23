Nigeria To Host Maiden Int’l Civil Service Conference

Share

As part of activities to mark the 2025 Nigerian Civil Service Week, Nigeria will host the maiden edition of the International Civil Service Conference from Wednesday, June 25, to Friday, June 27, 2025, in Abuja.

The event aims to strengthen the capacity and effectiveness of the public sector through global dialogue and collaboration.

According to a statement issued by the Service spokesperson, Eno Oltu, in preparation for this landmark event, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Didi Esther Walson-Jack, has inaugurated a 25-member Local Organizing Committee (LOC) tasked with coordinating the planning, execution, and overall management of the conference.

Speaking during the inauguration, Walson-Jack emphasized the critical role of the committee in ensuring seamless organization, while underscoring the significance of the conference in addressing pressing challenges within the Civil Service.

“This conference offers a unique platform for civil servants, policymakers, and professionals from across the globe to exchange ideas, showcase reform initiatives, and deliberate on strategic approaches to enhance service delivery in the public sector,” Walson-Jack said.

She further highlighted the pivotal role of the Civil Service in driving policy implementation and national development, aligning with President Bola Tinubu’s vision of building a modern, effective, and citizen-centred Civil Service.

The conference is expected to foster innovative solutions, share best practices, and strengthen Nigeria’s position as a leader in public sector reforms.

Walson-Jack also announced that President Bola Tinubu has agreed to declare the conference open.

The event is anticipated to attract high-profile personalities and experts from countries renowned for their exemplary public service systems, including the United Kingdom and Singapore.

The Local Organizing Committee, led by its Chairperson, Deborah Odoh, Permanent Secretary, Service Policies and Strategies in the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, has been charged with developing a comprehensive programme aligned with the conference’s objectives.

The committee will engage national and international stakeholders, coordinate logistics, manage venues and protocols, and implement a communication strategy to maximize awareness and participation.

Expressing her appreciation for the opportunity to serve, Odoh assured that the committee would leverage its expertise with professionalism, accountability, and dedication to deliver a successful and impactful conference.

The International Civil Service Conference is poised to be a transformative event that fosters collaboration and innovation in the public sector while positioning Nigeria as a key player in global civil service reforms.

