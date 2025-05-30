Nigeria To Host Inaugural Africa Music Business Roundtable

Share

Nigeria is set to host the first Africa Music Business Roundtable, a significant event designed to unite key stakeholders, policymakers, academics and innovators from the continent’s music sector.

The Roundtable, scheduled to be held June 3rd to 5th, 2025, will serve as a vital forum for in-depth discussions on the key factors shaping the future of African music, including data, policy, securitisation, and copyright infrastructure.

As the music industry in Africa gains unparalleled global visibility, this event aims to capitalise on this momentum to create sustainable systems that promote growth, transparency, and investment.

Top executives from record labels, rights organisations, government agencies, insight firms, universities and investment firms are expected to attend, joined by independent creators and innovators driving the industry forward. “This is a pivotal moment for Africa’s music ecosystem,” stated Michael Odiong. “By gathering the right minds, we can develop actionable strategies that benefit everyone in the value chain.”

He assured that participants can look forward to engaging keynote speeches, panel discussions, workshops, and networking opportunities that explore innovative approaches to structuring and expanding Africa’s music ecosystem, benefiting creators, investors, and audiences alike.

“This isn’t merely an industry event—it’s a rallying cry,” stated Dr. Chinedu Chukwuji. “The Africa Music Business Roundtable serves as a platform for Africa’s music leaders to develop the policies and frameworks that will shape the future of our industry.”

According to the organisers, official partners include: Kellogg’s, Dufil Foods, TuneAfrique, BeerHugz, Munch It, Guinness Malta, Celebrate Life Brand, Nestlé Water, Premier Records, PurpleBlue Academy, Pop Central, Toz Media, and Spring & Bell Services.

