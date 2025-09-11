Nigeria To Host First Rural Connectivity Summit Amid 20m Access Gap

Business Metrics Limited has announced the launch of the Rural Connectivity Summit (RuralConnect Summit), a pioneering seven-year initiative designed to tackle Nigeria’s persistent digital divide and unlock the economic potential of rural communities.

The maiden edition of the summit is scheduled for Wednesday, 22 October 2025, at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Isaac John Street, GRA Ikeja, Lagos, under the theme: “Rethinking Digital Connectivity to Unlock Rural Economic Potentials.”

The RuralConnect Summit seeks to address the stark reality that, while cities such as Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt enjoy advanced internet infrastructure, over 70 per cent of Nigeria’s rural population remains digitally excluded. Official estimates revealed that more than 20 million Nigerians currently lack access to modern connectivity.

Organisers of the Summit explained that the situation not only reflects a serious access gap but also highlights a significant untapped opportunity for innovation, market growth and inclusive development.

The Summit will gather telecommunications operators, government regulators, policy makers, technology firms, financial institutions, donor agencies, civil society groups, community leaders and grassroots representatives. Together, these stakeholders will explore action points and practical solutions for extending digital access to rural Nigeria and reduce digital divide.

Speaking, Convener and Partnership Coordinator for RuralConnect Summit, Omobayo Azeez, explained that “digital transformation cannot be said to be successful if millions of Nigerians in rural areas remain cut off. The Rural Connectivity Summit is not just another conference – it is a movement to bridge the divide, create opportunities, and ensure that connectivity becomes a catalyst for national growth.

We are setting a seven-year agenda that will continue to drive practical solutions until no community is left behind.” According to him, the initiative builds on Business Metrics Limited’s strong track record of shaping national dialogues around Nigeria’s digital economy and telecommunications sector.