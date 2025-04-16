Nigeria To Host 68th UN Tourism Africa Meeting In Abuja

Share

The Federal Government of Nigeria has confirmed its readiness to host the 68th meeting of the UN Tourism Commission for Africa (CAF) in Abuja.

Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, gave the assurance during a courtesy visit by a two-man delegation from the United Nations Tourism Commission for Africa in Abuja.

Musawa described the upcoming meeting as a unique opportunity to strengthen collaboration and advance the shared vision of tourism for sustainable development across the African continent.

She added that Nigeria will not only showcase its rich cultural heritage but also highlight the resilience and potential of its tourism sector.

“We are excited to host this important event and showcase Nigeria’s cultural wealth and tourism potential,” the Minister said.

“We look forward to working closely with the UN Tourism body and other stakeholders to make this event a resounding success.”

She emphasized the economic importance of the tourism sector and the government’s preparedness to host the meeting, which is expected to attract stakeholders from across the continent to discuss the future of tourism in Africa.

“The tourism sector creates both direct and indirect economic benefits by generating income through accommodation, transportation, food services, and entertainment.

“Beyond these, it stimulates ancillary industries such as construction, retail, and agriculture, leading to job creation and fostering a more diverse and resilient economy.

“As more people travel to Nigeria for business, leisure, and cultural exploration, the sector’s contribution to national revenue continues to grow,” she noted.

Musawa reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to its partnership with UN Tourism, recognizing the crucial role collaboration plays in achieving sustainable growth across Africa’s tourism industry.

“Nigeria actively contributes to shaping policies, promoting best practices, and supporting initiatives that foster responsible tourism development across the continent. This partnership is essential not only for strengthening Nigeria’s tourism sector but also for advancing Africa’s position as a leading global tourism destination,” she added.

Earlier, Elicia Grandcourt, leader of the UN Tourism delegation, expressed confidence in Nigeria’s ability to host a successful event, citing the country’s prior experience in hosting similar conferences.

She highlighted the potential benefits of the meeting, especially for Nigerian youth, who can harness artificial intelligence and innovation for empowerment.

“It’s not just about the meeting, but also about what the country will gain. We’ll be coming in June with all the tourism ministers in the region. Many African countries are now transitioning from oil dependence to tourism because of its economic value and social impact,” Grandcourt said.

She announced that the event would include a technical workshop focused on innovation and artificial intelligence to help capacitate local participants in leveraging technology to grow the tourism sector.

In her welcome address, the Director of International Tourism Relations and Cooperation in the Ministry, Dorothy Duruaku, appreciated the UN team for their visit and noted that Nigeria had successfully hosted the CAF meeting four times in the past.

“Our capacity to host CAF 2025 is not in doubt. The organizing committee is already working hard to ensure a successful meeting. We will immediately begin inspecting meeting halls, hotels, and other facilities to ensure everything is in perfect order ahead of the event,” she said.

CAF 2025, themed “Boosting the Social Impact and Education in Tourism through Innovation, AI, and the Creative Industries,” will be held in Abuja from June 11–13, 2025.

The 68th meeting of the UN Tourism Commission for Africa aims to promote sustainable tourism development and foster cultural exchange across the continent.

